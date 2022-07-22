Young boaters turn out for Ocean City's Junior Night in Venice, a warmup for Saturday’s main event

OCEAN CITY — Like the main event Saturday, the Junior Night in Venice boat parade included decorated boats parading along a lagoon.

But the Friday event included a shorter route and smaller boats. Much smaller, in fact, with the participants lined up in 5-foot sailing boats, crewed by participants in the junior sailing lessons at the Ocean City Yacht Club.

“It’s just a really, really fun and different thing,” said Katie Bowman, who participated in the parade as a child and is now one of the instructors and organizers of the event. It has taken place before each Night in Venice since before she began going to the Yacht Club about 11 years ago, Bowman said.

The kids are mostly 8 to 12 years old, but Bowman said there some teenagers taking the classes as well. Rather than sail the boats, they were towed behind a slow-moving powerboat at two or three apiece, including Bowman in a mermaid-style dress and life preserver operating an inflatable craft.

They made a circuit of a single lagoon.

Families throw candy from the docks along the route, with each child armed with a minnow net to retrieve the pieces that miss the boats.

Tens of thousands expected in Ocean City for Night in Venice Saturday OCEAN CITY — Night in Venice returns Saturday, with huge crowds expected along the bayfront …

The children decorate the boats before heading off, either in pairs or singles. Sisters Heather and Rachel Medolla, of the Dorothy section of Weymouth Township, went with a spooky look, with the theme of “Dead Low Tide.”

“We had a lot of stuff left over from Halloween,” said Rachel, 11. Heather, 9, said the creepy tree in the middle of the boat was repurposed from a school play, while a skeleton named Clyde would be towed along behind.

World Cup soccer, basketball, pirates and road construction were also themes.

Taisho Kisaka, 9, who lives in New York and is staying in Ocean City, described the event as nice.

“Quite nice, in fact,” he said.

His boat was decked in flags and streamers in red, white and blue.

“My theme is America,” Taisho said. “Because I love capitalism.”