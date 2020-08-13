Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Elijah Langford 27, foreground of Atlantic City along his brother Isaiah Langford, left of Atlantic City present gifts to Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Elijah Langford 27, foreground of Atlantic City along his brother Isaiah Langford, left of Atlantic City present gifts to Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee began eating Wednesday afternoon because she felt nervous.
Harvey-Lee couldn't identify what made her anxious. Her 20th birthday was June 5, so a birthday-related surprise didn't make sense.
When she stepped out the front door of her Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard home, about 30 mostly young people wearing masks, including high school basketball team members, greeted her unexpectedly with cheers, applause, flowers, cash, signs, balloons and bags of gifts.
Harvey-Lee was told in March that she had cancer. She has been undergoing chemotherapy. Her friends and family organized a surprise for her to lift her spirits and show her support.
"When I came outside and saw everybody, I was not expecting that. I really wasn't expecting to see my friends and everything. That's crazy, my music teacher. That's really wild, but I was really excited. It made me happy," said Harvey-Lee, who sat in a chair on her front porch in a "Friends" T-shirt, jeans and slippers to open her presents.
ATLANTIC CITY — Elijah Langford realizes more than many people his age that no one receives …
The wish list of items Harvey-Lee wanted, but was shocked to receive, was organized by city residents Elijah and Isaiah Langford, 27 and 22, respectively.
The Langford brothers — the sons of former Mayor Lorenzo Langford — had a sister, Mariah Nokomis Langford, who was born Aug. 12, 1999, with a rare birth defect called Trisomy 13. She was given less than a month to live by medical professionals but lived to age 4.
Since 2012, the Langford brothers have been doing something charitable in memory of their sister on her birthday, which is why Harvey-Lee received her presents Wednesday. Harvey-Lee's first cousin is a close friend of Elijah Langford, so he knew of the 20-year-old's plight.
"If everybody does a little, then no one has to do a lot. I enjoy it," said Elijah Langford, who was there to see the presentation with his brother and parents.
For most of Harvey-Lee's young life, she has had health challenges.
The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 plan…
Harvey-Lee has been a patient at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia since age 8, when she was diagnosed with Crohn's disease and a liver disease, said her mother, Roberta Lee, 46.
Even with Harvey-Lee's health difficulties, she graduated from Atlantic City High School in 2018, her mother said. She was attending Atlantic Cape Community College for nursing when she received her cancer diagnosis.
"I would like to think that I'm strong," Harvey-Lee said. "I have seen kids go crazy in the doctor's office. I was not one of those kids."
One of Harvey-Lee's former Atlantic City High School teachers, Chaz Flud, the vocal music director, showed up to wish her well. She took his classes each of her four years at the high school.
Even after Harvey-Lee graduated, she returned to high school to check out the spring concert of 2019, Flud said.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.