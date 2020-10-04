‘You need music in your life:’ Exit Zero Jazz Festival in Cape May a success amid pandemic

“There’s really no markers now with times and days,” he said. “That feels weird. But to be able to play again as a musician, this is our highest sense of normalcy — just to be able to perform.”

But the weirdest part for him as a musician is not being able to hug fellow musicians or even fans.

“It’s not huggable times right now, but I hope we get back there,” he said.

Going forward, Kline is open to having the festival, held twice a year, outside.

“I love the idea of an outdoor festival,” he said. “It gives us a chance to really have a full festival experience with the vendors. It gives it that festival feeling.”

While many festivals were canceled this year due to the pandemic, he was happy to pull out a safe one, adding that the response from both attendees and musicians has been well received.

“They needed this,” he said. “They need the arts, you need music in your life. People are going to take this, and they're going to go home and it's going to get them through the next three months.”

And for the first outside festival, it was a perfect fall day. According to the National Weather Service, it was 65 degrees and mostly sunny.

“I paid good money for that,” Kline joked.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.