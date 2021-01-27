You can sleep inside Lucy the Elephant on Valentine's Day, but it'll cost you

MARGATE — Looking for Valentine's Day ideas and have money to spend?

Look no further. Lucy the Elephant, in partnership with Airbnb, is hosting a romantic one-night stay on Feb. 14

The "once in a lifetime...unforgettable experience," comes at a cost though...$6,500.

The funds go towards the Save Lucy Committee, the non-profit organization that maintains and operates the famous elephant. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fundraising in 2020 was down more than 45%, according to Richard Helfant, executive director for the Lucy landmark. The overnight stay is one of several fundraisers planned for 2021 to overcome last year’s shortfall.

The stay includes a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne, flowers, candy, a custom dinner for two prepared by Philadelphia Magazine’s 2013 top party planner and chef, Jason Tell, and a continental breakfast. Five thousand dollars of the $6,500 will be tax deductible.

Guests must follow guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the New Jersey Department of Health and Airbnb’s COVID-19 safety practices, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.