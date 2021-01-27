 Skip to main content
You can sleep inside Lucy the Elephant on Valentine's Day, but it'll cost you
You can sleep inside Lucy the Elephant on Valentine's Day, but it'll cost you

MARGATE — Looking for Valentine's Day ideas and have money to spend? 

Look no further. Lucy the Elephant, in partnership with Airbnb, is hosting a romantic one-night stay on Feb. 14

The "once in a lifetime...unforgettable experience," comes at a cost though...$6,500.

The funds go towards the Save Lucy Committee, the non-profit organization that maintains and operates the famous elephant. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fundraising in 2020 was down more than 45%, according to Richard Helfant, executive director for the Lucy landmark. The overnight stay is one of several fundraisers planned for 2021 to overcome last year’s shortfall.

The stay includes a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne, flowers, candy, a custom dinner for two prepared by Philadelphia Magazine’s 2013 top party planner and chef, Jason Tell, and a continental breakfast. Five thousand dollars of the $6,500 will be tax deductible.

Guests must follow guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the New Jersey Department of Health and Airbnb’s COVID-19 safety practices, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Lucy was first listed on Airbnb last year, as a limited time fundraiser, for three overnight stays. The stays were scheduled for March 2020 but were rescheduled to September due to the pandemic.

Guests can book their Lucy the Elephant Valentine’s Day stay on Feb. 1 beginning at 12 p.m. at www.airbnb.com/lucy

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

