You can sleep inside Lucy the Elephant on Valentine's Day, but it'll cost you

Lucy was initially to host three one-night stays from March 17 to 19 for $138 per night, to match the elephant-shaped landmark’s age.
Lucy the Elephant turned into an AirBnB for three nights in March Wednesday Feb 26, 2020.. Two guests can book the elephant for $138 a night where they'll get the history of Lucy. Breakfast and lunch are included. The space has also been converted back to the early 1900s with Victorian-style furniture. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
MARGATE — Looking for Valentine's Day ideas and have money to spend?
Look no further. Lucy the Elephant, in partnership with Airbnb, is hosting a romantic one-night stay on Feb. 14
The "once in a lifetime...unforgettable experience," comes at a cost though...$6,500.
The funds go towards the Save Lucy Committee, the non-profit organization that maintains and operates the famous elephant. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fundraising in 2020 was down more than 45%, according to Richard Helfant, executive director for the Lucy landmark. The overnight stay is one of several fundraisers planned for 2021 to overcome last year’s shortfall.
The stay includes a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne, flowers, candy, a custom dinner for two prepared by Philadelphia Magazine’s 2013 top party planner and chef, Jason Tell, and a continental breakfast. Five thousand dollars of the $6,500 will be tax deductible.
Guests must follow guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the New Jersey Department of Health and Airbnb’s COVID-19 safety practices, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
Lucy was first listed on Airbnb last year, as a limited time fundraiser, for three overnight stays. The stays were scheduled for March 2020 but were rescheduled to September due to the pandemic.
