Yogurt containers can be recycled again, ACUA says

Atlantic County residents can once again recycle their yogurt cups, and more.

Last month, the Atlantic County Utilities Authorities announced that it was accepting polypropylene, otherwise known as #5 plastics, after banning the items from recycling bins in 2018 due to a downturn in the international recycling market.

ACUA President Rick Dovey said the change is the result of the recycling market picking back up, as well as a new partnership with Mazza Recycling in Tinton Falls. The facility was one of four in the United States to be awarded a grant through the Recycling Partnership to improve the sorting and recovery of #5 plastics.

+7 China is rejecting U.S. plastics. Here's how Atlantic County is affected. EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A milk carton sits at the end of a conveyor belt at the Atlantic Count…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We know residents want to recycle all they can so we’re happy to announce we can now accept #5 materials in the recycling stream,” said Dovey. “We are pleased that we have selected a prudent partner in handling Atlantic County’s recycling material.”

Polypropylene is commonly used in food packaging like single-use yogurt cups, iced coffee cups, and juice bottles.