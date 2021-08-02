Yogurt containers can be recycled again, ACUA says

Atlantic County residents can once again recycle their yogurt cups, and more.
Last month, the Atlantic County Utilities Authorities announced that it was accepting polypropylene, otherwise known as #5 plastics, after banning the items from recycling bins in 2018 due to a downturn in the international recycling market.
ACUA President Rick Dovey said the change is the result of the recycling market picking back up, as well as a new partnership with Mazza Recycling in Tinton Falls. The facility was one of four in the United States to be awarded a grant through the Recycling Partnership to improve the sorting and recovery of #5 plastics.
“We know residents want to recycle all they can so we’re happy to announce we can now accept #5 materials in the recycling stream,” said Dovey. “We are pleased that we have selected a prudent partner in handling Atlantic County’s recycling material.”
Polypropylene is commonly used in food packaging like single-use yogurt cups, iced coffee cups, and juice bottles.
According to the ACUA, after the market downturn in 2018, recycling sorting facilities began upgrading equipment and investing in new technologies to improve the separation of materials. “Interest in using recycled material rather than raw material is gaining importance among manufacturers and there is continued interest from consumers to recycle more materials,” the ACUA noted in a press release announcing the change.
Residents are reminded to empty out any liquids or food from containers and only recycle items on the ACUA’s accepted items list. Plastic bags are not accepted. Plastic caps and lids must be removed and discarded in the trash. Metal lids can be recycled.
Visit www.acua.com/recycling101 for more information.
