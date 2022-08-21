Years' worth of municipal meeting videos deleted in Cape May

CAPE MAY — With a missed email and, presumably, a click of a mouse, eight years’ worth of video recordings of City Council meetings were deleted this year.

“They canceled our account and immediately deleted all of the video,” said Lou Belasco, the deputy city manager who has been working on the matter. “They were gone, gone.”

The city had used the platform Livestream to post and store videos of the meetings. That company was acquired by Vimeo in 2017. This year, the city decided to make the move to YouTube.

“We were going to have to upgrade one way or another,” said Belasco in a recent interview. But the city still expected the videos already posted to remain available. However, an email notification from Vimeo requesting a $499 payment went to the email account of someone who is no longer employed by the city.

The email address is not monitored, and the bill went unpaid.

“We didn’t pay the bill, and they shut us off and deleted our videos,” he said.

Resident Patricia Hendricks, a former member of City Council, questioned officials at an August meeting about what was being done to retrieve those records.

“There’s a lot of history there. A whole lot of history,” she said. She asked if the city has offered to pay the money.

Belasco and City Clerk Erin Burke indicated that the city has tried to get the videos back, to no avail. Belasco said he asked how much it would cost to return the video and was told there is no way, regardless of price. They were gone, gone.

“I also made many attempts,” Burke said. “It was a nightmare. You can’t speak to a real person.”

The city is not required to keep recordings of meetings, either on video or audio, for more than 90 days, Burke said. The city must keep minutes of meetings, she said, but once the official minutes have been adopted, there is no requirement for recordings to be maintained.

“But they were an asset that people utilized, and that’s not lost on me, either,” she said. “I’m telling you, we hit roadblocks at every turn.”

Belasco said he was happy the city switched to YouTube before the Vimeo account was shut off.

“We are lucky it got switched before it got deleted,” he said.

Both city staff members also suggested the Google-owned YouTube is likely to remain available in the long term.

“We’re going to have bigger problems if Google goes under,” Burke said.

In 2020 and 2021, the city moved to Zoom for entirely remote meetings and also streamed those meetings to a dedicated page on Facebook. Those meetings can still be viewed at the Cape May, NJ – Meetings page, while on the city’s regular Facebook page, there are videos posted of concerts and special events.

Cape May was a relatively early adopter when it comes to taking video of meetings and making them available online. Some communities do not take video of meetings at all, and in some instances in Cape May County towns and elsewhere, residents have taken it upon themselves to video record meetings.

Video meetings became far more common during the pandemic, when most communities saw little choice but to switch to holding meetings online. Long before that, several communities made video available for residents who could not otherwise attend meetings.

For instance, Ocean City would show meetings on local access cable, and before meetings were available online, DVDs of the meetings could be borrowed from the Ocean City Free Public Library.

Those DVDs are still available, according to library staff, including meetings from 2006 up until 2020, on more than 400 discs.

Both Ocean City and Upper Township have recently discussed the future of electronic meetings, with some asking for options for residents to participate in local government remotely.

Without an option to offer a comment, Belasco said, he has seen residents who were watching a city meeting live from home drive to City Hall to offer their input by the end of the meeting. It’s a pretty small town, he said.

“You can get here pretty quick,” he said.

There are audio recordings of some Cape May meetings, Belasco said, although Burke indicated there may not still be audio of all meetings. She added it would not be practical for the city to post audio of all the existing meetings to the website.

Residents can request a specific meeting through the Open Public Records Act, she said.