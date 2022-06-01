Yearly coastal evacuation drill planned for Thursday

TRENTON — To prepare for the upcoming hurricane season, the New Jersey Department of Transportation, State Police, New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority will conduct their annual evacuation exercise Thursday.
Throughout the day, motorists can expect to see more police and first responders in the following locations:
- Atlantic City Expressway (entire length from Atlantic City to Washington Township)
- Garden State Parkway (milepost 0 in Lower Township to milepost 38 in Egg Harbor Township)
- Interstate 195 (milepost 6 in Robbinsville to approximately milepost 34 in Wall Township)
- Route 72 (milepost 13.8 in Barnegat Township to approximately milepost 29 in Ship Bottom)
- Route 47 (milepost 16 to 21 in Dennis Township, and approximately milepost 32 to 35 in Maurice River Township)
- Route 347 (milepost 0 in Dennis to approximately milepost 9 in Maurice River)
No roads will be closed during the exercise, NJDOT said Wednesday.
"Each year, emergency personnel from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the NJ Turnpike Authority, the South Jersey Transportation Authority, and the New Jersey State Police practice their plans for a worst-case scenario in which New Jersey shore communities would need to be evacuated due to a hurricane or other natural disaster,” Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement. “Tomorrow’s drill ensures that our crews are prepared to get people out of harm’s way safely and efficiently in a short period of time."
Motorists are reminded to slow down and move over if they need to create space for emergency vehicles, NJDOT said.
