OCEAN CITY — It’s hard to tell people what to do, explained Mayor Jay Gillian on Thursday, because people think they’re entitled to do whatever they want.

The issue on the table was a proposal to make the parking meters in the Asbury Avenue downtown in effect all year. The city expects to bring in about $4 million this year from parking fees, including meters, but city officials said from the start that the proposal for year-round meters was not about the money.

Instead, it was a move to open up more parking spaces on Asbury from 6th Street to 14th Street, so there would be somewhere for potential customers of the downtown businesses to park. Business people had requested the change, which City Council included in an ordinance updating parking fees.

But for the public hearing and final vote on that ordinance on Thursday, several business owners asked for a delay, indicating there was not the level of consensus on the issue that council expected.

Councilman Tom Rotondi, whose ward includes the downtown, expressed frustration at the meeting, saying he initially did not like the idea of year-round meters, but was convinced by the business owners, some of whom now appeared to be against the idea.

“Everybody in the room said they were for it,” he said. “Now they’re coming in saying they want to push is off.”

The ordinance increases the rate at meters around town, including in the downtown and close to the beach, and increases the maximum rate for parking at city lots from $20 to $25.

In the end, council decided to move ahead with the vote, approving the changes unanimously. That included the provision for year-round meters, as well as the rate increase. City administrator George Savastano said crews will need time to adjust the meters and get them installed for the summer, while city attorney Dottie McCrosson pointed out that there is plenty of time to amend the ordinance before the winter if the business owners decide against year-round meters.

There were no comments at the public hearing suggesting that parking is too expensive. Instead, speakers focused on whether or not asking people to feed the meters all winter was a good idea.

Keven Stauffer, who owns Hooked on Breakfast, said not having meters is a nice break for people after the summer, while another business owner said customers are doing them a favor coming downtown in the winter when they could stay warm and shop online instead.

Former City Council member Keith Hartzell suggested a delay, saying most business owners did not know about the proposal, although it had been widely reported in local news media. He said the city should wait until after an upcoming meeting of the Retail Merchants Association, when the business people could decide what would be the best option.

At that meeting, planned for Tuesday morning, members are set to pick a president for the year, between current president Danielle Guerriero and Caitlin Quirk, who both spoke at the meeting.

The downtown has a problem most shore retail areas would like: It can be tough to find a parking space along Asbury Avenue all year. Several people at the meeting cited store employees and owners, as well as residents of the apartments above many of the stores, saying they leave there cars in spots that should be open to shoppers.

There is already a three-hour time limit for parking downtown, but city officials say enforcing that is not practical.

“I know we can’t chalk the tires, because it’s illegal, but there’s this thing called technology that can be used to help enforce that,” Quirk said at the meeting.

Police in some communities used to put a chalk mark on tires to see if the car moved, to check whether drivers were over the time limit. But in 2019, a federal appeals court found that was a violation of the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution.

Quirk said the proposal penalizes potential customers, and said officers could use a device to record license plates to check how long cars have been parked.

Other speakers covered a wide range of topics, including bikes downtown, the possibility of a parking garage for the city and rude young people. But a repeated request was to hold off on a final vote.

“I felt confident that this was what the business community wanted. Now today I’m not so sure,” said Council member Bob Barr.

Council member Karen Bergman said the problem is another sign that the downtown is thriving.

“This isn’t about revenue for the city. This is about trying something different to move the traffic on Asbury Avenue to help the businesses,” Bergman said.

Gillian suggested the business owners lead by example, and park off the Avenue and walk to work. They should also work on getting employees to park elsewhere.

The city continues to look at possibilities, he said, including building a multistory parking garage. But there are few sites where there would be enough space to make a garage work, and it would also mean a year of construction, making the problem that much worse in the short term.

He said the city is speaking with Raj Khatiwala, who recently purchased downtown property including parking, about ways to open some additional spaces to shoppers. But if there were easy solutions they would have been done already, Gillian said.

“I’ll tell you in the 13 years I’ve been here we’ve looked at everything,” Gillian said. “Whatever we do gets people upset. People are going to complain no matter what it is.”