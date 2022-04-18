Wrong turn leads to captain running aground a 60-foot pleasure boat off North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD — A wrong turn into a dangerous inlet led to trouble for a boat captain who ran his boat aground to save his passengers this weekend.

The captain had believed he was heading into Cape May Inlet, a deep and well-marked channel, when instead, he entered Hereford Inlet, which has serious shoals, said Jack Moran of the marine towing and assistance company Sea Tow Cape May on Monday.

That channel, between North Wildwood and Stone Harbor, is not marked and considered unnavigable, with very shallow sections. Making things worse were strong winds and waves of up to six feet that day.

The captain decided to run the boat aground Saturday, according to officials, after it was taking on water in the Hereford Inlet.

“It’s a miracle that he made it inside as far as he did,” Moran said. “He put it in the best spot he possibly could.”

The North Wildwood Fire Department responded to a boater in distress in the afternoon. Six people, including the captain, were aboard a nearly 60-foot vessel, witnesses told the responding crews, Officer in Charge Jaime Pluta said in a report.

The Utility 2 crew gained access to the marsh bank and found a large pleasure boat listing hard to starboard, the report read. The crew made contact with the captain, who said all passengers were accounted for and there were no injuries.

The captain told North Wildwood officials that the decision was made to run the boat aground when he realized it was taking on water in the inlet, the report said. The vessel was anchored about 30 feet from the shoreline upon the fire department’s arrival.

Wildwood Fire Department’s Chief 3 arrived and took over command, as Utility 3 and Squad 3 arrived. Lines were thrown from the vessel to the onshore rescuers to pull the stern closer to the shore. Crews used ground ladders to remove all five passengers and the captain from the vessel, the report read.

Sea Tow Cape May and TowBoat US arrived to pump out the water from the vessel and prepare a tow. Sea Tow Cape May advised the vessel was in serious danger of capsizing. The two companies remained on location and eventually were able to tow the vessel to Schooner Island Marina for an emergency haul out, according to the report.

On Monday, Moran with Sea Tow Cape May, said the captain had mistaken Hereford Inlet with Cape May Inlet, a narrower inlet almost seven miles south protected by a long seawall on either side. The wooden boat either struck the bottom or the heavy seas blew out two of the planks and the vessel started taking on water.

Moran did not know the name of the captain, and declined to identify the owner of the boat, a Chris-Craft boat which was in route to a local marina. At one point, Moran said, the boat was listing so badly he thought he would have to abandon it for the safety of the salvage crews. They were able to connect a line from a vehicle on the beach, which was equipped with a heavy winch, to keep the boat upright while the crews patched the hull and pumped out the water.

If the boat rolled over, Moran said, it would have meant hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the inlet, and debris from the boat scattered in the strong seas.

North Star Marine and Tow Boat US joined in the salvage effort to keep the boat from capsizing.

The vessel is at the marina but is not salvageable, Moran said. The expensive repairs to the wooden hull would require specialists to repair and the cost would exceed the value of the vessel, which is more than 50 years old, he said. It will be cleaned up and demolished.

In several instances, sailboats and motorboats have been abandoned rather than the owner paying for crews to remove them properly.

“The owner is a stand-up guy,” Moran said.

Ladder Company 2/A Platoon, Boat 2-1, Squad Co 3 and WaveRunner 13 operated on the vessel for the North Wildwood Fire Department.

