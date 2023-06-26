CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — In November, Beverly McCall will challenge fellow Ocean City resident E. Marie Hayes for the job of Cape May County surrogate, after a successful write-in campaign.

Going in to the primary election, county Democrats had no candidate for either surrogate, or to challenge Republican incumbent Robert Nolan, who is seeking an additional term as sheriff.

On June 12, members of the Cape May County Democratic Committee voted to endorse McCall for surrogate after she received more than the 100 votes needed to be placed on the ballot as a party candidate.

McCall is an attorney practicing family law, and has experience in corporate, civil and criminal law, according to background provided by Cape Democrats. She has worked on matters involving bankruptcy, real estate and probate law.

She also is a commissioner on the Ocean City Housing Authority and the Cape May County trustee for the Ocean Wind Pro-NJ Grantor Trust, which administers funds to minority-owned and women-owned businesses, small businesses and municipalities.

She is the widow of Frank McCall, a former member of the Ocean City Council and mayor of Wildwood Crest who had served as Cape May County’s emergency management coordinator.

“Cape May County Democratic Committee is proud to endorse Beverly McCall, Esq., as a Democrat for (Cape May County) Surrogate,” said county Democratic leader Marie Blistan in a recent prepared statement. “Her expertise with all legal matters related to this important office is crucial to ensure our Cape May residents have the best services available. Her years of legal success and breadth of services working for families and people in need as well as her compassion for people in crisis will be an excellent resource for our county. I can think of no better candidate for this office and we are thrilled to support her election.”

Hayes is a current member of the county governing body who has decided to run for surrogate. She ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. Dean Marcolongo, the former surrogate, was named Superior Court judge this year. Each county has a surrogate who handles wills, matters related to guardianship and adoption and other matters.

McCall received 144 write-in votes in the primary, according to the tally posted on capemaycountyvotes.com, the election website maintained through the county clerk’s office.

That was out of 179 write-in votes cast for the Democratic nomination for surrogate. Three of those were blank, while others went to local attorneys, a realtor and other individuals, including one for Donald Duck.

There were write-in votes in every county race, from Democrats and Republicans. While there are occasionally successful write-in campaigns, more often those writing in candidates do not expect any result. There were also votes for Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse and one Democrat supported Barney Fife for sheriff, the name of Don Knott’s character from “The Andy Griffith Show.” One voter wrote in “Stop Wind Turbines” instead of a name for the Democratic Assembly nominee.

Some Republicans also used their right to write-in a candidate to support Batman for sheriff, the late Tina Turner for county commission, and multiple other names. In each race, there were primary votes that wrote in simply “protest vote.”