Wrestling official suspended for Buena dreadlocks incident has lawsuit dismissed

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the Buena Regional High School District by Alan Maloney, the wrestling official who made a student cut his dreadlocks or risk forfeiture during a 2018 match.

According to a report by The Philadelphia Inquirer, Superior Court Judge John Porto made the decision Tuesday to dismiss claims of defamation. Maloney also claimed the district breached its duty to him by suspending him for the incident, and blamed Buena coach Gregory Maxwell and athletic director David Albertson for failing to follow rules on hair coverings.

In a 16-page ruling, Porto sided with the Buena, stating that Maloney "was in the best position to address what he considered a rules enforcement issue and he did so."

In December 2018, a video was posted online showing Andrew Johnson, then a junior at Buena, having his dreadlocks cut by a team trainer when Maloney issued the ultimatum. The clip eventually went viral, drawing international backlash and accusations of racism. The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association suspended Maloney indefinitely pending the outcome of an investigation. In September 2019, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal handed down a two-year suspension for Maloney following an investigation by the state Division of Civil Rights.