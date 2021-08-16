World War II-era planes and veteran pilots get "second life" with Skytypers

The endless cacophony of airplane motors flying by in the sky in late August in Atlantic City are a dead giveaway for what event is on the horizon: the airshow.
Last year, the Atlantic City Airshow didn’t happen because of COVID-19 restrictions, but this Wednesday, it’s back with a vengeance.
On Monday, clouds hung low in the sky while a group of six SNJ-2 planes built in the 1940s, were being prepped for take off. Members of the media were given a chance to take a ride as a prelude and promotion for the big event to come.
This reporter flew in plane number six which had 7,051 flight hours in its lifetime. The SNJ-2s were originally used to train allied pilots for combat during World War II. The planes can maneuver like fighter planes but move at slower speeds.
As pilot Steve “SKYKING” Salmirs described it, roller coasters give riders a weightless feeling almost the whole time, while airplanes offer support. The weightless feeling comes as the planes tip upward while performing tricks or preparing for landing.
Chris “Soto” Orr, 51, of East Moriches, New York, is a retired member of the military and current commercial airline pilot. Orr couldn’t believe he has more “flight time” than the 80-year-old plane with an estimated 11,000 hours under his belt. He is one of the lead solos on the GEICO Skytypers team.
“It’s our part-time job, but it’s our fun job,” said Orr.
The six planes flew in a delta formation, named after the Greek letter resembling a triangle.
Two solos — lead solo and wing solo — broke off, and the other four flew in a diamond formation. The two solos then drew a heart and completed head-to-head passes. The solos made more dynamic movements while the other four planes stayed in formation.
The GEICO Skytypers team will fly at the Atlantic City Airshow. This year’s show, presented by GEICO, will be held Wednesday, with Tuesday as the practice day. There is no rain date.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the Airshow and are expected to debut a new demonstration to the public for the first time in nearly 40 years. The airshow is New Jersey’s largest single-day event, and the largest midweek airshow in the nation, drawing an estimated 500,000 spectators annually.
It takes an incredible coordination effort among many organizations to make it happen, according to Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce President Michael Chait, and with the residual effects of the pandemic still lingering, this year was even more of a challenge.
The GEICO Skytypers team will participate in the Wednesday show then head to The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow over the weekend.
The team has been to eight air shows this year thus far. Last year due to COVID, they were unable to perform at all.
The Skytypers use computers and smoke machines to write letters the size of skyscrapers in the sky. Their performance will be 18 minutes long and consist of of drawing hearts and showing World War II maneuvers.
Most of the pilots are veterans and therefore military trained. The maneuvers in the airshow will reflect their training. The airshow is meant to be “A Salute to Those Who Serve,” according to the event’s website. A special focus on frontline healthcare workers is also part of this year’s theme.
The first show will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with the closing act set to start at 2:50 p.m.
“These planes are retired military like us,” said Orr. “These are like second lives for all of us.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.