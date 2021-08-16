World War II-era planes and veteran pilots get "second life" with Skytypers

The endless cacophony of airplane motors flying by in the sky in late August in Atlantic City are a dead giveaway for what event is on the horizon: the airshow.

Last year, the Atlantic City Airshow didn’t happen because of COVID-19 restrictions, but this Wednesday, it’s back with a vengeance.

On Monday, clouds hung low in the sky while a group of six SNJ-2 planes built in the 1940s, were being prepped for take off. Members of the media were given a chance to take a ride as a prelude and promotion for the big event to come.

This reporter flew in plane number six which had 7,051 flight hours in its lifetime. The SNJ-2s were originally used to train allied pilots for combat during World War II. The planes can maneuver like fighter planes but move at slower speeds.

As pilot Steve “SKYKING” Salmirs described it, roller coasters give riders a weightless feeling almost the whole time, while airplanes offer support. The weightless feeling comes as the planes tip upward while performing tricks or preparing for landing.