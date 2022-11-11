World War I vet gets permanent home at Somers Point American Legion

SOMERS POINT — Sally Ent learned through a local news story she spotted at Chester's Pastry Pantry Bakery that a group of veterans was looking for her.

The American Legion Post No. 352 had been searching for the relatives of Oscar Schmidt Jr., a Navy sailor who served as a chief gunner's mate on the USS Chestnut Hill during World War I.

The post wanted to find Schmidt's relatives to help welcome a new memorial at the building made in his honor.

Tom Innocenti, a member of Post 352 who had served during the Vietnam War, said Schmidt is one of only 24 Navy personnel who earned a Navy Medal of Honor during World War I. He was honored for rescuing sailors from a burning ship.

Schmidt was the only Somers Point resident Innocenti could identify as a Naval Medal of Honor winner. So Innocenti started the project to commemorate Schmidt's heroics.

"I said, 'Let's do something about it,'" said Innocenti.

As a result, a standing plaque with Schmidt's military portrait now greets passersby, members and visitors to the American Legion building on First Street,

"It's an honor," Ent said from inside the Legion after a ceremony was held beside the plaque. "It was 50 years ago that he died. I wish he were alive today to see this. He's the only Medal of Honor recipient here in Somers Point, and Somers Point is huge on their veterans. It's a good town to live in if you're a veteran."

A light rain didn't stop about dozens of people from gathering around the memorial ahead of the city's 11 a.m. Veterans Day ceremony at nearby City Hall. The crowd snapped photos and videos while Ent spoke of her grandfather's service and legacy.

About $4,000 was raised through the Legion to have the plaque made by Peterson Monument Company in Egg Harbor City. The cost will rise to more than $5,000 once landscaping and lighting are added, Innocenti said.

While overseas, Schmidt spotted a group of men on a submarine chaser that exploded, Ent said. Submarine chasers were used in World War I to defend against U-Boat attacks. The sub chasers were about 110 feet in length and had 85 tons of displacement, according to the National Museum of the U.S. Navy website.

At the time, Schmidt had a wife and a 3-month-old son, Ent's father, in Philadelphia.

But on that day, Oct. 9, 1918, Schmidt risked his life to perform his duty to help his fellow sailors from the burning USS SC-219, according to the website.

Being a strong swimmer, he dove into the water and rescued three of the four stranded men, Ent said.

"They had burns," Ent said. "He just did it because he felt the need to do it."

Schmidt grew up in Philadelphia. After the war, he moved west to York, Pennsylvania, and found a job there.

Like many wanting to be closer to the ocean, he retired to Somers Point. While there, his achievements became known at the post.

Innocenti and a handful of others were in small talk after a Legion meeting one day. Most of the chatter was about veterans with distinguished medals. Innocenti brought up Schmidt, a former Legion member.

He was surprised none of his friends knew about his place in American history as one of two dozen soldiers in World War I to earn his medal.

"I think that's pretty significant for a town the size of Somers Point, Atlantic County and South Jersey," Innocenti said after the ceremony. "I don't know of any others in our geographic area."

Ent knew her uncle had earned the Navy Medal of Honor, but Schmidt hid his war stories from her. Ent had a book that included him in a list of others who left the military with the same award.

While Schmidt kept his service work in secrecy, he remained outgoing in town, often participating in various organization and community events, Ent said.

"He said, 'These are the Medal of Honor recipients, and I'm in here,'" Ent said. "But, he said, 'There's a lot of other people in here, too, that were in harm's way.'"