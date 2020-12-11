World War I-era American submarine discovered on ocean floor off Cape May

CAPE MAY — With war looming on the horizon, and a new generation of German U-boats under construction, the United States military faced an urgent problem: how to sink a boat that’s already underwater?
In August 1936, somewhere off the coast, the American military tested aerial bombardment on R-8, a Navy submarine that had recently been decommissioned.
The bombers missed their target, but four near-misses with 100-pound bombs were enough to send the sub to the bottom.
A salvage team now says they have found it.
Atlantic Wreck Salvage said Thursday they had located the wreck off the coast, roughly between Cape May and Ocean City, Maryland. Searching the waters from their vessel D/V Tenacious this fall, the team used side-scan sonar data to confirm the wreck is the American sub. The sonar system allows the team to get a detailed picture of the wreck, not just a location from above.
“You’re able to get an accurate measurement of the length, the height, the beam of the ship. You’re able to see certain details, such as the conning tower,” said Joe Mazraani, the captain and owner of Tenacious. “There are no other submarines of that size and in that area aside from the R-8.”
The discovery came late in the season, so no dive team has yet visited the site, said Jennifer Sellitti, who also was on the team that found the wreck. But based on the sonar data, the location and the historical record, they are convinced they found the R-8 sitting upright on the ocean floor.
“The sonar data leaves little doubt that the R-8 has been located,” said Garry Kozak of GK Consulting, who analyzed sonar data with the team. “The submarine in the image is the correct length, width and height. One set of prominent features of the R-class subs visible in the scan image is the spray rail configuration on the conning tower.”
A conning tower is the raised platform on a submarine or other vessel.
The R-8 was one of 28 R-class submarines commissioned by the Navy, according to information released by the team. They were fitted with deck guns and 21-inch torpedo tubes and were more than 180 feet long.
The ship was commissioned during World War I but was not completed until after Armistice. It was built in Massachusetts and served as part of the Pacific Fleet, participating in a search for missing pilots from an air race from California to Hawaii in 1927. In 1930, the sub was back on the East Coast, docked in Philadelphia.
It sank in the Navy Yard in February 1936 and was raised in April of that year before being decommissioned, taken into open water and bombed for target practice.
Six years later, the Navy hunted submarines in earnest, as German U-boats prowled off the coast. Between January and August of 1942, German torpedoes sunk a dozen or more ships off New Jersey, many near the mouth of the Delaware Bay.
The team on the Tenacious discovered one of the German submarines in 2012, believed to be the last U-boat in dive-able waters in the North Atlantic, not far from Nantucket in Massachusetts.
Not long after that, the team began searching for R-8.
“We’ve been working on this project for many years,” Mazraani said. He and Sellitti are both criminal defense attorneys and partners in Atlantic Wreck Salvage. They are also partners in life, as Sellitti put it. They live in Millstone Township in Monmouth County.
She said she became fascinated with the mystery and drama of salvage operations and the history they explore as part of it.
“It’s really cool. I got hooked,” she said.
Tragedy is often part of that history, as people and ships were lost at sea due to storms, warfare or misadventure. But R-8 was an empty ship when it went down.
“In this case, there’s no sad story with it,” she said.
The sub seems intact and in good condition, from what the team could glean from the sonar images. She believes that means there was no direct hit during the target practice.
“The discovery of any new vessel is exciting,” said author and historian Eric Takakjian, as quoted in the announcement of the find. He worked with Mazraani on the search for years. “It appears from the sonar images that the site will reveal a very well-preserved example of an R-class submarine in existence anywhere. We are looking forward to conducting additional research and to diving the wreck in 2021.”
The team released little information about the location of the wreck or even the depth where it was found.
Home-ported in New Jersey, the D/V Tenacious worked out of Ocean City, Maryland, while the search was underway. Formerly a fishing boat, Mazraani said it has been transformed into a dive vessel since he bought it a decade ago. Sellitti said the team was sometimes out for days at a time during the search.
Mazraani emphasized the work put into the discovery.
“This was always a team effort. This is not something that one person could have done,” he said.
Members of the R-8 discovery team include Takakjian, Kozak, Ted Green, Mark Nix, Tom Packer, Christopher Ogden, Jack Lawniczuk, Joseph St. Amand, Sellitti and Mazraani.
