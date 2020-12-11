World War I-era American submarine discovered on ocean floor off Cape May

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The team on the Tenacious discovered one of the German submarines in 2012, believed to be the last U-boat in dive-able waters in the North Atlantic, not far from Nantucket in Massachusetts.

Not long after that, the team began searching for R-8.

“We’ve been working on this project for many years,” Mazraani said. He and Sellitti are both criminal defense attorneys and partners in Atlantic Wreck Salvage. They are also partners in life, as Sellitti put it. They live in Millstone Township in Monmouth County.

She said she became fascinated with the mystery and drama of salvage operations and the history they explore as part of it.

“It’s really cool. I got hooked,” she said.

Tragedy is often part of that history, as people and ships were lost at sea due to storms, warfare or misadventure. But R-8 was an empty ship when it went down.

“In this case, there’s no sad story with it,” she said.

The sub seems intact and in good condition, from what the team could glean from the sonar images. She believes that means there was no direct hit during the target practice.