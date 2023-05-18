ATLANTIC CITY — Teens have been going through the same process of filling out paper forms to get working papers since their grandparents were minors, but that is all about to change.

The Department of Labor on Thursday unveiled a new website and process for those under 18, their parents or guardians, and employers to use rather than the old paper chase.

"We are two weeks out from the change taking place," said Robert Asaro-Angelo, the state commissioner of labor and workforce development, of an all-online process at MyWorkingPapers.nj.gov.

Schools will no longer be involved, and a doctor's note will no longer be required.

"We are absorbing the work of 600 school districts around the state," Asaro-Angelo said of processing an estimated 130,000 sets of working papers per year.

The changes are required by a new law (based on bills A4222 and S2796) signed by Gov. Phil Murphy last year to enhance protections for the state’s young workers.

"We typically hire 250 to 300 teenagers (who need working papers) annually," said Denise Beckson, vice president of Morey's Piers and Water Parks in Wildwood. "This approach is more dynamic and relevant to the times."

Until now, she said, the same paper process has been used that she used decades ago to get working papers.

Anyone who needs working papers before June 1 should continue using the old paper forms, which are available at nj.gov/labor/youngworkers/find-a-job/working-papers, Asaro-Angelo said.

And anyone who has already gone through the process the old-fashioned way by June 1 doesn't need to do anything more, he said.

Asaro-Angelo led a roundtable discussion of the new process in a room at the Casino Control Commission, where representatives of employers who use a lot of teen workers, such as Wakefern Shop-Rite, Steel Pier, Chick-fil-A, Six Flags, Billy's Beach Service in Wildwood and more met to learn about the new system and suggest possible improvements.

"I think when you talk about youth employment, we have all the biggest names in the state," said Asaro-Angelo, who grew up locally and whose first job as a teenager was on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in a store that no longer exists.

Representatives of programs for disabled youngsters and county workforce development boards also attended.

Those under age 18 need working papers to get a job in New Jersey, Asaro-Angelo said, to protect them from exploitation and to ensure they get the special treatment required under law. There are limits on hours they are allowed to work and the type of work they are allowed to do.

Assistant Commissioner Nick Toth led participants through a slideshow of the application process.

1. Teenagers and their employers each go to MyWorkingPapers.nj.gov to get started.

2. Employers receive a unique eight-digit code when they register, which they share with every minor they hire.

3. The minor completes the online working papers application, entering their caregiver’s name and email address, and the employer’s eight-digit code, which links the application to a specific employer.

4. Emails prompt the employer and teen's caregiver — a parent or guardian — to complete their portions of the application and sign their permission. Caregivers also will be asked to upload a copy of a birth certificate, passport or other official document verifying the minor’s age.

5. The minor begins working when their application is approved.

As the law allows, however, if the caregiver does not respond in 14 days, the working papers will be approved, Asaro-Angelo said. If the caregiver responds negatively, they will not be approved.

After getting feedback from participants, Asaro-Angelo said the department will look into changing it slightly so employers don't have to attest to a teen's age until later in the process when the teen has to provide documentation.

Some participants also asked that the forms be available in more languages than just English, and Toth said the department plans to also offer it in Spanish.

Others expressed concerns that not all teens and caregivers have easy access to computers and knowledge of using them.

"The only concern I have is about people who do not have access to online services," said Francis Kuhn, executive director of the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board, who is gearing up to place about 200 young people in summer jobs.

Dominique Hyder, director of business development for Avenues to Independent Living, which serves those with disabilities, said her population will be particularly challenged to negotiate the new system. School involvement has been helpful for those teens, she said.

Toth said the department will reach out to all school districts so they can share information on the new process with students.

More information for young workers on resume writing and interviewing skills, child labor laws and more can be found at MyWorkingPapers.nj.gov.