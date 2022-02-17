Workers and Atlantic County struggle to agree on COVID hazard pay

NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County has offered its front line workers who took the greatest risks an extra $8 per hour hazard pay for three months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some worker representatives say they want an extra $13 per hour for about eight months.

The higher risk workers include those in public health, senior and disabled transportation, the county jail and at Meadowview Nursing Home, County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said Wednesday.

For other county workers, the extra pay will be $5 per hour for those hours worked on site, DelRosso said.

It will cost $2.6 million to $3 million, DelRosso said, and would come from the county's $52 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds. The special funding is allowed to be spent on hazard pay for frontline workers as well as other COVID-related spending.

About 50 union members turned out for Tuesday's Atlantic County Commissioners meeting to make their case for greater compensation.

"What Mr. DelRosso is asking us to accept for three months is like a slap in the face," said Yolanda Lawson, a staff representative of AFSCME C63. "We put our lives on the line and our family's lives on the line to make sure customers got served."

Its Local 2302 represents workers in health and human services in Atlantic City, Northfield and Pleasantville locations, and its Local 3408 represents workers at Meadowview Nursing Home, according to Lawson.

The average payment for the higher risk workers would be about $4,000, and for less high-risk workers about $2,500, DelRosso estimated.

The request for $13 per hour from March 20 to Dec. 31, would result in an average payment of about $21,000 per worker, DelRosso said, an amount that would not be possible.

Most counties are not providing any hazard pay, DelRosso said.

He said letters recently went out to 21 union leaders in the county, asking them to choose one of two options. One option would add $500 of the hazard pay onto the base salary of each worker, to continue year after year, with the remainder as stipend.

The other would pay out the full amount as a stipend.

DelRosso said the county chose to give the hazard pay for hours worked on site from the start of the COVID pandemic March 8, 2020, through June 13, 2020.

"That’s roughly the period when COVID became very viral in the state," DelRosso said. "It's also the time period in our minds when technically there was the highest risk because everyone in New Jersey, the U.S. and the world were still trying to figure out how protect themselves and their employees."

After June 2020, mitigation efforts were in place with masking, social distancing and more, DelRosso said.

Melanie Griffin, President of Local 2302 representing Meadowview workers, said staff there has worked "face-to-face, up close on a daily basis" with patients.

"For almost two years we have been fighting COVID and also support system to residents at Meadowview," Griffin said. "For months they were unable to have contact visits. We kept their spirits up and positive when many were down and out."

"We watched so many patients fall," said Meadowview worker Elizabeth Jones, of Pleasantville. "We packed up their bags got them ready for the morgue. It dishonors us as workers, the fact we are in here again after two years."

County workers first attended a commissioner's meeting in September to ask for hazard pay.

It was soon after Atlantic City announced it would providing a $4 per hour bonus to its frontline workers, up to a maximum of $3,500, for hours worked on site from March 20, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020.

"We know there is not a law or statute that says any entity has to provide to us essential pay," said Cherie Rassmann, vice president of Local 2302. "But as you heard ... we never closed."

"Other entities were able to get some type of electronic device to work from home," Rassmann said. "The Department of Welfare did not have that option."

At the September meeting, DelRosso said most county employees got six to seven weeks off with pay during the worst of the pandemic, which computes to a bonus of about $4,000 per worker.

Only nursing home and jail workers worked full time throughout the pandemic, DelRosso said then.

In December, Atlantic City City Council voted to give $3,500 bonuses to 47 Special Improvement Division workers, who are Casino Reinvestment Development Authority employees, to thank them for working directly with the public through the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act on March 11. New Jersey’s state government secured $6.5 billion of the total federal package. Collectively, the state’s local governments received $2.9 billion.

The law that created ARP capped the hourly hazard pay increase at $13, with no more than $25,000 going to any person, DelRosso said.

