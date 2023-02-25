Workers are beginning repairs at the Spinnaker in Sea Isle City where a balcony collapsed yesterday, trapping one worker and injuring two others. Mayor Leonard Desiderio said there will be a news release from police today to update the status of the recovery mission. pic.twitter.com/feGyWv323K — John Russo (@ACPress_Russo) February 25, 2023

SEA ISLE CITY — A Philadelphia man working for a private contractor has died as a result of Friday's balcony collapse at the Spinnaker condominium complex, city officials said Saturday.

Jose Pereira, 43, was pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m. Friday at the scene by a Cape May County forensic nurse, city officials said in a news release. He was then transported to the Cape May County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pereira was employed by Ferguson Contracting Inc. of Yardley, Pennsylvania.

The release shed more light on Friday's incident, in which two other workers were injured.

At 2:20 p.m. Friday, police received a 911 call in reference to the balcony collapse at the complex at 3500–3700 Boardwalk. The eighth-floor balcony on the north side of the Spinnaker's South Tower had collapsed onto the seventh-floor balcony at Unit 712, trapping Pereira under an approximately 30-foot-long concrete slab, the city said. Pereira was doing exterior work on the building.

Sea Isle police, fire and EMS attempted to reach Pereira but observed significant cracks in the surrounding area and a slope to the balcony, and it was determined the side of the building was unsafe, the city said. At that point, requests were made for additional rescue personnel and equipment, and the building was evacuated.

The Cape May County and Camden County Regional Urban Search and Rescue teams responded, along with Strathmere, Ocean City, Marmora, Stone Harbor and Wildwood firefighters.

As a result of the victim’s location, first responders developed a plan to breach the outside wall of the building near the victim by cutting through about 12 inches of reinforced concrete after the seventh-floor balcony was temporarily stabilized from underneath, the city said. Once an opening was created in the wall, the concrete slab was lifted by heavy-lift air bags, and responders were able to recover Pereira's body.

Police are still investigating, with assistance from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

All of the decks on the exterior of the Spinnaker’s South Tower, near where the incident occurred, are being stabilized, the city said. Once the building is considered safe, further evaluations on both Spinnaker buildings will be conducted by private engineers.

Workers late Saturday morning were beginning repairs at the condo complex. They were sending supplies up to the third-floor pool deck that rests between two of the condo's buildings, which were built in the 1970s.

Few bystanders stopped to look at the work being done on a blustery morning along the Promenade.

Mayor Leonard Desiderio deferred in a text to the city's news release. Police at the scene Saturday would not comment.

