Worker falls from lift at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — A subcontractor working on the ferris wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier fell from a lift Monday morning.
Ocean City Fire Department EMTs were called to the Boardwalk amusement park at 10:32 a.m., city spokesperson Doug Bergen said.
It's unclear how far the worker fell.
Investigators are on scene, Bergen said.
The extent of the contractor's injures is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
