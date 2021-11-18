 Skip to main content
Work underway on lifting Ocean Aire Condos in Ocean City
Work underway on lifting Ocean Aire Condos in Ocean City

Work is underway to lift the seven buildings of the Ocean Aire Condominiums on West Avenue in Ocean City. A $3 million FEMA grant is funding the work.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — A $3 million, federally funded project will lift seven buildings along West Avenue starting at 43rd Street, where workers have two of the condominium buildings up on blocks already.

According to city officials, the project will protect the 52 units in the Ocean Aire Condominiums from flood damage. In serious storms and intense high tides, water from Ocean City’s back bays crosses the marsh and inlets behind the condos and floods the property. Owners will still need to move their cars during high tides, but the ground floor of the properties will no longer be flooded even in severe storms.

City officials say the project also will help the city's standing with the Community Rating System, in which municipalities gain points for flood control efforts and work to limit flood damage. Additional points mean a reduction in insurance rates in town.

Ocean City helped facilitate the grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finance the project.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

