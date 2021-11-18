Work underway on lifting Ocean Aire Condos in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — A $3 million, federally funded project will lift seven buildings along West Avenue starting at 43rd Street, where workers have two of the condominium buildings up on blocks already.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to city officials, the project will protect the 52 units in the Ocean Aire Condominiums from flood damage. In serious storms and intense high tides, water from Ocean City’s back bays crosses the marsh and inlets behind the condos and floods the property. Owners will still need to move their cars during high tides, but the ground floor of the properties will no longer be flooded even in severe storms.

City officials say the project also will help the city's standing with the Community Rating System, in which municipalities gain points for flood control efforts and work to limit flood damage. Additional points mean a reduction in insurance rates in town.

Ocean City helped facilitate the grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finance the project.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.