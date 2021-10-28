Work underway on final stretch of Middle bike path

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – After more than a decade of work, the final phase of a township bike path is under way, set to connect the existing path to Dennis Township’s and tie the township into the countywide bike path system on the north side.
The township’s existing path runs for miles, connecting to a dedicated bike route in Lower Township to the south and running to the Cape May County Park and Zoo. Most of the path runs along the right-of-way of Atlantic City Electric, separate from car traffic.
The project began in 2006. The latest work is the final phase of the project, which will result in a 13-mile path running the length of the township, with the new phase adding 4.16 miles.
The first section of the path dates from the late 1990s in the Cold Spring area of Lower Township. For the past 20 years, communities built piecemeal paths and created bike lanes along existing routes.
Eventually, advocates envision a countywide network connecting to bike routes on the barrier islands and providing a dedicated route from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal to the pedestrian and bike lane over the Garden State Parkway bridge leading to Somers Point, where riders could reach the Atlantic County bike route.
In public discussions, Mayor Tim Donohue has said the final phase of the Middle Township bike route was the most complicated, requiring several realignments to wind between endangered species habitat, wetlands, state regulations and the concerns of residents and private landowners.
“This project illustrates how much can be achieved when government agencies work as partners,” Donohue said in a prepared statement this week. “The County Commissioner Board and County Open Space Board have been supportive throughout this process. As a result, we are able to provide a valuable amenity to residents and visitors alike, and ensure a safe path for bicyclists throughout Middle Township.”
That does not mean everybody is happy.
Eileen Donovan has lived on Court House-South Dennis Road near the north end of the existing bike path since 2019.
Her grandchildren are often at the house, and there is a pool in the back yard. She likes being close to the zoo, and the privacy of the woods behind the house. She fears the bike path as planned will impact her privacy.
“I want a bike path. I’m not against a bike path. I just don’t understand why when we have acres of land out there, why is it coming up within three feet of the fence and coming right here? It makes no sense to me,” she said this week.
There is another path about 20 feet farther into the woods, she pointed out. That path is part of the existing park system, used by walkers and runners.
Donovan said she first learned of the project when trees behind her house were tagged by a work crew. She originally thought the survey work was part of a planned expansion of parking at the zoo. Instead, it was for the bike path extension. She said she found out about the project in September.
“Right by my house? Right by my fence? I actually felt sick,” Donovan said. She fears a loss of privacy, and said she is also concerned for safety, saying the path appears to make a sharp turn near her property.
“They’re going to crash coming around that corner,” she said. She complained that she was not notified of the plans.
Donohue was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday. Township Committeeman Theron “Ike” Gandy said the plans had been well reported for years.
“This had been in the newspapers well before I got involved,” he said. Gandy is seeking a second term on Township Committee this year.
According to township officials, work on plans for the bike path north began in 2016. In that time, the plans were realigned three times as issues emerged. The township submitted its final plan a year ago and received the OK from the state Department of Environmental Protection in the spring.
Last summer, Township Committee approved a contract for the last phase of construction.
Township officials joined project engineers at the site on Friday, where they were able to see early progress: The first layer of stone was installed from Dennis Township 500 feet toward Swainton-Goshen Road. Weather permitting, construction is set to be completed in January.
The project has received $2.3 million from the Cape May County Open Spaces program.
When the path is complete, it will run adjacent to Court House South Dennis Road, cross the Stone Harbor Golf Course, and then move back into the Atlantic City Electric right-of-way to connect with the Dennis Township bike path at Brooks Avenue at the border between the two communities.
