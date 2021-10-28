Work underway on final stretch of Middle bike path

“This project illustrates how much can be achieved when government agencies work as partners,” Donohue said in a prepared statement this week. “The County Commissioner Board and County Open Space Board have been supportive throughout this process. As a result, we are able to provide a valuable amenity to residents and visitors alike, and ensure a safe path for bicyclists throughout Middle Township.”

That does not mean everybody is happy.

Eileen Donovan has lived on Court House-South Dennis Road near the north end of the existing bike path since 2019.

Her grandchildren are often at the house, and there is a pool in the back yard. She likes being close to the zoo, and the privacy of the woods behind the house. She fears the bike path as planned will impact her privacy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I want a bike path. I’m not against a bike path. I just don’t understand why when we have acres of land out there, why is it coming up within three feet of the fence and coming right here? It makes no sense to me,” she said this week.

There is another path about 20 feet farther into the woods, she pointed out. That path is part of the existing park system, used by walkers and runners.