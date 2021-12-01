Work to replace 1 of 2 Venice Park bridges to commence in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A long-sought-after replacement of a Venice Park bridge will begin Monday.

City officials said Wednesday that the work will close the bridge, over Primrose Avenue, to vehicle and foot traffic for six months.

Ohio Avenue also will be closed from East Riverside Drive to Horace Bryant Jr. Drive, officials said in a news release. Multiple detours will be established.

Those traveling east on Ohio Avenue will be directed to the eastbound service road on East Route 30 and to Huron Avenue. Those traveling west on the road will be directed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, then to Route 30 for access to the westbound service road and Gramercy Avenue.

Boards and detour signs were scheduled to be placed near the bridge to advise motorists of the changes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+2 Venice Park bridge repairs done, back to regular weight limits ATLANTIC CITY — Emergency repairs for the Venice Lagoon bridge at North Ohio and Kuehnle ave…

“We are committed to making the necessary investments to increase connectivity and improve safety for the residents of Venice Park and look forward to the commencement of this critical infrastructure project,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in a statement.

The city began a quest for the bridge’s replacement in 2016, after it and the Venice Lagoon Bridge, at North Ohio and Kuehnle avenues, were deemed in need of replacement in 2013.