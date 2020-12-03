Work to cause one-lane detour in Galloway, Absecon starting Thursday

Atlantic County officials on Thursday advised residents of work that will cause a one-lane detour on a road in Galloway and Absecon starting this week.
From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday, a one lane detour will remain in effect in the northbound lane of Pitney Road between Wyoming Avenue in Absecon and Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway for work by Atlantic City Electric, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. The southbound lane will remain open to traffic.
Officials said drivers should follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
