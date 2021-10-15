Work to begin on Ocean County bridges next week

TOMS RIVER — The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced Friday the Route 37 westbound/Tunney Bridge in Ocean County is scheduled to be closed next week for deck repairs.

One lane of Route 37 between Sunset Drive and Douglas Avenue in Toms River will be closed beginning 7 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Thursday. At least two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

The bridge deck and joint repairs are expected to take several weeks, with work starting on the right lane and then moving to the left and center lanes.

The westbound Tunney Bridge and eastbound Mathis Bridge carry Route 37 over Barnegat Bay between Toms River and Seaside Heights. The work is part of a $9.6 million federally funded preventive bridge maintenance contract that will make repairs to 11 bridges to improve safety and extend the life of the bridges, the DOT said in a news release.

The DOT will use variable message signs to help with traffic pattern changes. Timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Motorists can check traffic information at 511nj.org.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

