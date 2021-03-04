 Skip to main content
Work starts Friday on $33 million Route 30 improvement project in Egg Harbor City
Work starts Friday on $33 million Route 30 improvement project in Egg Harbor City

Work will commence Friday on a $33 million improvement project to a section of the White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Beginning at 7 a.m., both westbound lanes will be closed and traffic will be shifted between Hamburg Avenue and Fifth Terrace.

One westbound lane will be shifted onto the eastbound side of the road, with at least one lane of traffic maintained in each direction at all times, the DOT said in a news release.

This pattern will be in place for several months, according to the department. 

The federally funded project will improve about 14 miles of Route 30 between Elwood Road in Mullica Township and Haddon Avenue in Absecon. Included in the project will be new traffic signals, drainage improvements, and the reconstruction of curbs and sidewalks.

Overnight construction may be required between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, the DOT said.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

