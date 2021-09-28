Work set for Oct. 16 on Pitney Road in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A full detour will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 on Pitney Road between Jimmie Leeds Road and Ridgewood Avenue, weather permitting, for county roadwork, Atlantic County said Tuesday.
Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route and plan travel time accordingly.
For more traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
— Press staff reports
