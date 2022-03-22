Work continues on Egg Harbor City Wawa

EGG HARBOR CITY — Work continues this week on the construction of a new Wawa with gas station at White Horse Pike and Philadelphia Avenue.
In an interview last month, Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said construction started about 2½ months ago. She said she was told the convenience store could open by the beginning of summer.
"It’s a perfect fit for Egg Harbor (City)," Jiampetti said at the time. "It’s by the train station and completes the four corners of what people like to call the ‘power corner.'"
The new Wawa will be located at a busy intersection that includes Dunkin’, AutoZone Auto Parts and Firehouse Bar & Grill. Philadelphia Avenue, aka Route 50, offers direct access to the Atlantic City Expressway, and the White Horse Pike leads into Atlantic City.
The Kamson Corp., of Englewood Cliffs, Bergen County, is developing the site.
