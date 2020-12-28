Work by South Jersey Gas to cause detour on Main Street in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — A detour will be in effect during the evening and overnight Monday on Main Street due to work by South Jersey Gas, Atlantic County officials said.
From 7 p.m. Monday through 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, the detour will be situated between the Black Horse Pike and Wright Street, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist motorists.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Bilinski
Staff Writer
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.