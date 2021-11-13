Work begins on Wildwood Boardwalk

WILDWOOD — Crews have started work on a $3.5 million renovation to the Wildwood Boardwalk, with fencing keeping pedestrians out of the work area.
The work is set to replace decking between Oak and Maple avenues, the section Mayor Pete Byron said is most in need of replacement. Plans are to have the work competed in May.
In July, Gov. Phil Murphy pledged $4 million in the state budget to help Wildwood repair its Boardwalk. On Oct. 20, the Wildwood Board of Commissioners approved a contract with L. Feriozzi Concrete Company of Atlantic City.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.