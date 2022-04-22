 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woodbine's DeHirsch Avenue to close Monday and Tuesday for roadwork

  • 0

WOODBINE — DeHirsch Avenue will close during the day Monday and Tuesday with a detour in place between Washington and Heilprin avenues, Cape May County officials said.

Traffic will resume at the end of construction each day.

Those traveling west on DeHirsch will be detoured south onto Heilprin Avenue and then west onto South DeHirsch Avenue. Those coming from Washington to DeHirsch will be directed to South DeHirsch and then continue east to Heilprin. Then they will head north back to DeHirsch.

Business access will be maintained at all times and residents will have access to their homes, county officials said Friday in a news release.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

US Supreme Court upholds exclusion of Puerto Ricans from federal benefits program

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News