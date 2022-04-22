Woodbine's DeHirsch Avenue to close Monday and Tuesday for roadwork

WOODBINE — DeHirsch Avenue will close during the day Monday and Tuesday with a detour in place between Washington and Heilprin avenues, Cape May County officials said.
Traffic will resume at the end of construction each day.
Those traveling west on DeHirsch will be detoured south onto Heilprin Avenue and then west onto South DeHirsch Avenue. Those coming from Washington to DeHirsch will be directed to South DeHirsch and then continue east to Heilprin. Then they will head north back to DeHirsch.
Business access will be maintained at all times and residents will have access to their homes, county officials said Friday in a news release.
