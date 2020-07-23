WOODBINE — The traffic circle at Dennisville Petersburg Road (C.R. 610) and Woodbine Oceanview Road (C.R. 550) will be closed Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning, Cape May County officials said Thursday.
The intersection is being closed for final paving and traffic striping, after which the roundabout will be open in its final configuration, the county said in a news release. Local traffic will be able to access both roads up to the intersection but will not be allowed to pass through.
Northbound traffic on Route 47 intending to continue onto C.R. 610 will be detoured to Washington Avenue and then Route 49. From there, drivers can continue north or backtrack south to Route 50 and C.R. 610.
Southbound traffic on Route 47 will detour to Route 83 to Dennisville Road. From there, traffic can backtrack to C.R. 550 and the roundabout or continue to Route 9 to Route 50 to C.R. 610.
Westbound traffic on C.R. 550 will detour onto Corson Tavern Road, then to Route 9 and Route 50, where it can return to C.R. 610 up to the roundabout or continue north to C.R. 557.
Eastbound traffic on C.R. 550 will be sent north to C.R. 557 to Route 49 and then south to Route 50. Motorists can then backtrack to C.R. 610 or continue to Route 9 or the Garden State Parkway entrance.
The intersection will reopen to through traffic at 6 a.m. each morning.
