Woodbine swears in council members to new terms

WOODBINE — Two Borough Council members were sworn in to new terms Thursday during the borough's annual reorganization meeting.

Councilmen Joseph E. Johnson III and Michael Benson took the oath of office as Mayor William Pikolycky took the opportunity to give his annual State of the Borough address.

Pikolycky said he expects not to have to increase property taxes this year, "a trend which has continued unbroken under my administration."

In 2021, Woodbine had the third-lowest property tax bill in the state, he said.

"Through best management practices and shared services, Woodbine has continued to cover municipal needs without any additional tax burden," he said.

Pikolycky looked ahead to a major project to bring public sewer service to the borough and a $5 million water treatment plant. The borough also is looking to convert a former landfill into a community solar array.

An Eco-Park near the elementary school is nearly complete, Pikolycky said. The last phase involves building a playground for people with disabilities.