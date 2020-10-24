Woodbine submits $400,000 grant application to NJ Department of Community Affairs

WOODBINE — The borough has submitted a $400,000 grant application to the state Department of Community Affairs' Small Cities Project to replace a portion of its aging water systems.
The application is for the section of the system that runs along Adams Avenue and Franklin Street, according to a news release from the borough.
“If this project is approved, it will leverage a recently received $500,000 DOT grant for our final phase of our streetscape project,” said Mayor William Pikolycky. “This work would complement and work hand in hand with our streetscape project."
The project will include replacing the existing water main, replacement of water services, installation of additional valves, replacement and relocation of fire hydrants to improve accessibility for fire service and reconstruction of the affected roads.
