091920_nws_woodbine NCSchalek

Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky, left, hands 2nd Lt. Nicholas Schalek his Proclamation of Commission into the U.S. Air Force.

 William Pikolycky / provided

WOODBINE — Lifelong borough resident Nicholas Ryan Schalek on Monday received his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. The commissioning was held at the Schalek home and livestreamed through a video call.

Second lieutenant ranks were pinned on by Schalek’s parents, Fred and Tracey, Mayor William Pikolycky said in a news release.

Schalek graduated from Norwich University with a major in construction management and a minor in engineering sciences.

During his time as a student, he got his private pilot's license and attained the rank of Eagle Scout, Pikolycky said.

Schalek will attend training in Florida upon entry to active duty.

