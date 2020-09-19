WOODBINE — Lifelong borough resident Nicholas Ryan Schalek on Monday received his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. The commissioning was held at the Schalek home and livestreamed through a video call.
Second lieutenant ranks were pinned on by Schalek’s parents, Fred and Tracey, Mayor William Pikolycky said in a news release.
Schalek graduated from Norwich University with a major in construction management and a minor in engineering sciences.
During his time as a student, he got his private pilot's license and attained the rank of Eagle Scout, Pikolycky said.
Schalek will attend training in Florida upon entry to active duty.
