 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodbine receives NJDOT technical assistance for bicycle and pedestrian master plan
0 comments

Woodbine receives NJDOT technical assistance for bicycle and pedestrian master plan

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

WOODBINE— The borough will receive technical assistance for its updated Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan from the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Safety, Bicycle, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.

The study will identify opportunities to enhance the bicycle and pedestrian path and provide improved "multi-modal" access to the destinations throughout Woodbine. A traffic stress analysis, sidewalk inventory and assessment, bicycle and pedestrian crash analyses, intersection assessments and mapping of regional bicycle facilities will be conducted. The plan will focus on the development of specific transportation improvements and a plan for implementing the improvements.

“Anyone interested in serving on a steering committee for this master plan project, should send a letter of interest/resume to the Borough Hall,” said Pikolycky. “I am excited that NJDOT has recognized the importance of updating this study based upon due Woodbine’s prior progress and success in implementing what was recommended."

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News