Woodbine receives NJDOT technical assistance for bicycle and pedestrian master plan

WOODBINE— The borough will receive technical assistance for its updated Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan from the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Safety, Bicycle, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
The study will identify opportunities to enhance the bicycle and pedestrian path and provide improved "multi-modal" access to the destinations throughout Woodbine. A traffic stress analysis, sidewalk inventory and assessment, bicycle and pedestrian crash analyses, intersection assessments and mapping of regional bicycle facilities will be conducted. The plan will focus on the development of specific transportation improvements and a plan for implementing the improvements.
“Anyone interested in serving on a steering committee for this master plan project, should send a letter of interest/resume to the Borough Hall,” said Pikolycky. “I am excited that NJDOT has recognized the importance of updating this study based upon due Woodbine’s prior progress and success in implementing what was recommended."
Contact: 609-272-7239
