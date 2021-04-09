 Skip to main content
Woodbine opens bids on airport rehabilitation
Ocean County

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky on Thursday announced the city will soon open bids for the reconstruction of a taxiway on the Woodbine Municipal Airport.

Bidding will open at 11 a.m. April 21, Pikolycky said in his release. Included in the project will be taxiway markings, crack repairs and repair solutions for asphalt heaving repairs.

Taxiway B has not be rehabilitated since the 1980s, the mayor added, and the city has identified severe cracks along it. The proposed rehabilitation is phase 3 of a multi-phase project, and funding will be provided by the Federal Aviation Administration and New Jersey Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

