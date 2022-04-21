Woodbine offers residents free tree seedlings

WOODBINE — Free tree seedlings will be provided to residents on April 30 through the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign.
A joint effort among the borough, New Jersey State Forestry Service, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Sustainable Jersey and the Arbor Day Foundation, the goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign is to distribute more than 700,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the next five years, Mayor William Pikolycky said in a news release.
Woodbine’s Sustainable Jersey “Green Team” will distribute the 1- to 2-foot seedling trees, Pikolycky said in a news release.
Pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Washington and DeHirsch avenues, under the gazebo, on a first come, first served basis, with an initial offering of five trees per person, Pikolycky said.
The seedlings will come with instructions on how to store, care for and plant them. Owners should plant the seedlings within two days of pickup to prevent the roots from drying out.
People are also reading…
For more information, call Borough Hall at 609-861-2153.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.