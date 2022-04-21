Woodbine offers residents free tree seedlings

WOODBINE — Free tree seedlings will be provided to residents on April 30 through the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign.

A joint effort among the borough, New Jersey State Forestry Service, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Sustainable Jersey and the Arbor Day Foundation, the goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign is to distribute more than 700,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the next five years, Mayor William Pikolycky said in a news release.

Woodbine’s Sustainable Jersey “Green Team” will distribute the 1- to 2-foot seedling trees, Pikolycky said in a news release.

Pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Washington and DeHirsch avenues, under the gazebo, on a first come, first served basis, with an initial offering of five trees per person, Pikolycky said.

The seedlings will come with instructions on how to store, care for and plant them. Owners should plant the seedlings within two days of pickup to prevent the roots from drying out.

For more information, call Borough Hall at 609-861-2153.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.