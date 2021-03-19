 Skip to main content
Woodbine mayor presents $4.6 million budget with no tax increase
Woodbine mayor presents $4.6 million budget with no tax increase

WOODBINE — The borough's proposed $4.6 million budget for 2021 is supported by a $412,467 tax levy with no tax increase, Mayor William Pikolycky said Thursday.

A taxpayer with a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $233 in local purpose taxes if the budget is approved. That does not include taxes levied by the local and regional school districts, the county or other taxing agencies.

The plan includes $565,000 worth of spending for water and sewer and $382,000 for the airport. Additional municipal spending, not including grants, totals $1.8 million, according to Pikolycky, adding this is the 31st consecutive year the tax rate has not increased.

The borough has also budgeted to receive and administer about $1.7 million in grants for airport, water, parks and bikeway projects.

“By continuing to pursue grant funding from federal, state, county and other sources, we will be able to leverage our municipal funds to the fullest extent possible without having to raise our local purpose tax,” Pikolycky said in a statement.

A public budget hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 15.

