Woodbine mayor elected 3rd vice president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities
Woodbine mayor elected 3rd vice president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities

Pikolycky Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky, center, was among local officials who attended a panel of former governors Wednesday during the New Jersey State League of Municipalities Conference at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

WOODBINE — Borough Mayor William Pikolycky was elected as the new 3rd vice president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, officials announced Wednesday.

Pikolycky, who was elected at the league’s annual business meeting during the virtual conference, will help lead the association’s 565 municipal governments, representing the interests and needs of local elected officials to county, state and federal governments, according to a news release from the borough.

Has served was first elected mayor of Woodbine in 1990, but began his public service in 1979 when he was elected to the borough’s Council there, according to the release.

 He serves as chair of the Pinelands Municipal Council and a member of the Pinelands Commission, officials said. He is also on the Board of Trustees for Sustainable Jersey, and is an Executive Board member of the New Jersey League of Municipalities.

He has been a member of the New Jersey Water Association since 1991; been involved with the MidAtlantic Pilots Association and the AOPA; and a member of the New Jersey Farm Bureau, according to the release. He served as president of the New Jersey Conference of Mayors in 2005, and now serves as a director.

He was also past president of the Cape May County League of Municipalities, officials said. He served on the Board of Directors for the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage and is now on the Advisory Board of the Anne Azeez Instructional Site of Stockton University, which is also located in the borough, and is on the Board of Trustees of the Woodbine Developmental Center.

Pikolycky has also been inducted by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities into the Elected Officials Hall of Fame and the Mayors Hall of Fame for his 30-plus years in elected office, officials said. The honor is reserved for local municipal governing body members and mayors who have served for a minimum of 30 years in elected municipal office.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

