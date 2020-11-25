Woodbine mayor elected 3rd vice president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities

WOODBINE — Borough Mayor William Pikolycky was elected as the new 3rd vice president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, officials announced Wednesday.

Pikolycky, who was elected at the league’s annual business meeting during the virtual conference, will help lead the association’s 565 municipal governments, representing the interests and needs of local elected officials to county, state and federal governments, according to a news release from the borough.

Has served was first elected mayor of Woodbine in 1990, but began his public service in 1979 when he was elected to the borough’s Council there, according to the release.

He serves as chair of the Pinelands Municipal Council and a member of the Pinelands Commission, officials said. He is also on the Board of Trustees for Sustainable Jersey, and is an Executive Board member of the New Jersey League of Municipalities.

He has been a member of the New Jersey Water Association since 1991; been involved with the MidAtlantic Pilots Association and the AOPA; and a member of the New Jersey Farm Bureau, according to the release. He served as president of the New Jersey Conference of Mayors in 2005, and now serves as a director.