Woodbine mayor elected 3rd vice president of New Jersey State League of Municipalities

WOODBINE — Borough Mayor William Pikolycky was elected the new 3rd vice president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, Pikolycky said Wednesday.
Pikolycky, who was elected at the league’s annual business meeting during a virtual conference last week, will help lead the association’s 565 municipal governments, representing the interests and needs of local elected officials to county, state and federal governments, he said in a news release.
The league is a voluntary association created to help local governments improve through pooled information and knowledge, according to its website. It traditionally holds its annual conference in Atlantic City but went virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pikolycky already is a member of the league's Executive Board, a body that includes Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci and Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle. He also was past president of the Cape May County League of Municipalities.
He also has been inducted by the league into the Elected Officials Hall of Fame and the Mayors Hall of Fame for his 30-plus years in elected office.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
