Woodbine mayor becomes state League of Municipalities president

Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky has become the New Jersey State League of Municipalities' new president.
Having been appointed to the role at the organization's annual business meeting in Atlantic City, Pikolycky will help lead the association of New Jersey’s 565 municipal governments. He will represent the interests and needs of New Jersey’s local elected officials to county, state and federal governments.
Pikolycky is a graduate of the Camden County Police Academy, where he was certified by the Police Training Commission, State of New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety. He was a police officer with the Department of Human Services, becoming a sergeant during his tenure.
He also graduated from the Real Estate Licensing Program, Cumberland County College, and graduated from the Certified Public Manager Program at Rutgers University-Camden.
Pikolycky served as Woodbine councilman from January 1979 to November 1990, when he became mayor.
Pikolycky also chairs the Pinelands Municipal Council and is a member of the Pinelands Commission. He is on the Board of Trustees for Sustainable Jersey. He has been a member of the New Jersey Water Association since 1991, among holding other titles and earning other accomplishments.
Pikolycky was also president of both the New Jersey Conference of Mayors and Cape May County League of Municipalities. He is now director for the Conference of Mayors.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.