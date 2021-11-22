Woodbine mayor becomes state League of Municipalities president

Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky has become the New Jersey State League of Municipalities' new president.

Having been appointed to the role at the organization's annual business meeting in Atlantic City, Pikolycky will help lead the association of New Jersey’s 565 municipal governments. He will represent the interests and needs of New Jersey’s local elected officials to county, state and federal governments.

Pikolycky is a graduate of the Camden County Police Academy, where he was certified by the Police Training Commission, State of New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety. He was a police officer with the Department of Human Services, becoming a sergeant during his tenure.

He also graduated from the Real Estate Licensing Program, Cumberland County College, and graduated from the Certified Public Manager Program at Rutgers University-Camden.

Pikolycky served as Woodbine councilman from January 1979 to November 1990, when he became mayor.