Woodbine mayor becomes New Jersey State League of Municipalities president

Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky has become the new president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities.

Having been appointed to the role last week during the organization's annual business meeting in Atlantic City, Pikolycky will help lead the association of New Jersey’s 565 municipal governments. He will represent the interests and needs of New Jersey’s local elected officials to county, state and federal governments, according to a news release from the league.

Pikolycky is a graduate of the Camden County Police Academy. He was a police officer with the state Department of Human Services, becoming a sergeant during his tenure.

He also graduated from the real estate licensing program at Cumberland County College and graduated from the certified public manager program at Rutgers University-Camden.

Pikolycky served as a Woodbine councilman from January 1979 to November 1990, when he became mayor.