Woodbine gets $400,000 to replace part of water system

WOODBINE — State aid is coming to replace parts of the local water system, Mayor William Pikolycky said Thursday.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs awarded Woodbine a $400,000 grant to replace the aging water system beneath sections of Madison Avenue and Clay Street, and to then reconstruct the affected areas, Pikolycky said in a news release.

The borough has determined that the approximately 70-year-old water system is beset by undersized, substandard piping throughout and needs to be replaced.

Pikolycky noted that the borough had made several repairs to the water system over the years and installed a subterranean natural gas distribution system at the subject location and throughout Woodbine.

“This required digging up the roadway and restoring the surface, resulting in a patchwork that can ultimately cause pavement failure,” Pikolycky said. “So the need to replace the aging water system pipes and then reconstruct the roadways go hand in hand.”

Certain curbing and sidewalks will be replaced during the reconstruction of the pavement, to remain compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $400,000 DCA grant complements other support the borough is receiving from the state. The New Jersey Department of Transportation awarded a $365,000 grant to Woodbine for the project, meaning the borough is receiving $765,000 in total state support. The NJDOT grant will help fund reconstruction of roads affected by the project when improvements extend into the road.

Pikolycky said the borough had received an additional $900,000 in grants from state agencies to do similar work along portions of Adams Avenue.

“This new project will supplement that work, thus helping us create a more inclusive community for all residents,” Pikolycky said.

