Woodbine firefighters receive $58K in grant money

The Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department was awarded money as part of the federal Assistance to Firefighter Grant funding, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., announced Friday.

The borough was one of 14 departments getting a part of the $2,319,578.21 in funding. They will receive $58,012.27.

“The best way to show our gratitude to the men and women who risk their lives is by providing them with the tools, resources, and support they need to do their jobs safely and efficiently,” Menendez said in the news release. “This funding is critical and will ensure our firefighters can continue to protect our communities across the state.”

The AFG program is administered by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The AFG program provides direct financial assistance to eligible local professional and voluntary fire departments, emergency medical services organizations and state fire training academies. Since it was established in 2001, New Jersey has received $180 million in funding.