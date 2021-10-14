Woodbine community forms 'walking school bus'

WOODBINE — Parents, guardians, teachers and community leaders joined kids from Woodbine Elementary School to walk to school Oct. 6 on International Walk to School Day.
Schools from around the world participated in the event, according to information from Woodbine school officials. They joined to form a “walking school bus” along designated safe routes to school. Once they arrived, participating students received a gift from the Safe Routes to School Program and Cross County Connections Representative Latifah Sunkett.
Teacher volunteers included Shelly Chamlee, Nicole Continisio, Jessica Hartman, Natalie Katsiff and Jackie Merollo.
“Walk to School Day events such as Woodbine's raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment,” reads a statement announcing the event. “The events build connections between families, schools and the broader community.”
The Walking School Bus event was organized by the school's Health and Safety Team in cooperation with the Safe Routes to School Program. Monthly Walking School Bus events are planned to maintain and emphasize the importance of walking safety for Woodbine families, according to organizers.
The walking events are set for the first Wednesday of each month. Teacher volunteers walk with students from two designated routes that use crosswalks, crossing guards and established sidewalks, and they will discuss walking safety practices.
For more details, see driveless.com or walkbiketoschool.org.
