Woodbine awards two contracts for water treatment project

The Borough of Woodbine on Thursday awarded two contracts to upgrade its water treatment plant and water main, Mayor William Pikolycky announced Friday.

The contracts, awarded to DSC Construction, Inc. and B & H Contracting, Inc., are worth $830,729 and $3,067,000, respectively.

"These projects total nearly four million dollars in construction funds, for which I wish to thank USDA and NJWB for their recognition of the importance of these projects," Pikolycky said in the release. "These projects will provide significant improvements to the water system.

"While the Borough’s water supply has consistently tested within satisfactory limits set by NJDEP and USEPA, as noted in our annual Consumer Confidence Report, these projects will enable the Borough to continue these high standards for the foreseeable future and allow continued usage in a safe, economical, and compliant manner."

The water main project includes the construction potable water mains, valves, hydrants, connections, road restoration and all other items related to the extension and replacement of potable water distribution systems from DeHirsch Avenue to Fidler Road and on Henry DeCinque Drive at the Municipal Airport, the release said.

The treatment plant project includes the construction of extensive improvements such as new pressure filters, rehabilitation of the sedimentation basin, installation of new emergency generators, installation of new automated controls, rehabilitation of buildings, and other site improvements.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

