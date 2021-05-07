Woodbine awards contract for airport taxiway repairs

WOODBINE — The borough has awarded South State Inc. a contract for taxiway repairs at the municipal airport, Mayor William Pikolycky said Friday.
The contract, the third of a four-phase rehabilitation project for the taxiway, is worth $321,111.
"This rehabilitation work is one of the many continuing project plans to provide a safer environment for the flying community as we continue to address the future of Woodbine Municipal Airport," Pikolycky said in a news release. "We plan towards the continuing improvement of our airport to make it a preferred destination for visitors/businesses to this area."
The project to date totals $1,084,000, he said. Phase three includes taxiway markings, minor and major crack repairs, and solutions for asphalt heaving repairs.
