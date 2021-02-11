Woodbine applies to participate in tree recovery project

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky on Thursday said the borough has applied to receive 250 seedling trees under the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign.

The borough has participated in the campaign seven of the past eight years, with last year's tree distribution being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Storms like Superstorm Sandy left many New Jersey communities with lost or damaged trees," Pikolycky said in a news release. "In addition, the state now has several invasive insects and diseases that are killing New Jersey trees. In recognition of trees lost through Sandy and disasters, the state works with the Arbor Day Foundation to help community residents replant those missing trees through the New Jersey Tree Recovery Program."

The planned distribution date for Woodbine residents is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1, Pikolycky said. Trees will be dropped off in Woodbine, and all 16 municipalities in Cape May County are eligible to apply to pick up trees. The deadline for application is Feb. 18.

