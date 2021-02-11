 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodbine applies to participate in tree recovery project
0 comments

Woodbine applies to participate in tree recovery project

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky on Thursday said the borough has applied to receive 250 seedling trees under the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign.

The borough has participated in the campaign seven of the past eight years, with last year's tree distribution being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Storms like Superstorm Sandy left many New Jersey communities with lost or damaged trees," Pikolycky said in a news release. "In addition, the state now has several invasive insects and diseases that are killing New Jersey trees. In recognition of trees lost through Sandy and disasters, the state works with the Arbor Day Foundation to help community residents replant those missing trees through the New Jersey Tree Recovery Program."

The planned distribution date for Woodbine residents is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1, Pikolycky said. Trees will be dropped off in Woodbine, and all 16 municipalities in Cape May County are eligible to apply to pick up trees. The deadline for application is Feb. 18.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida residents react to Trump impeachment trial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News