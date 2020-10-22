Woodbine announces trick-or-treating hours

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced Thursday that borough trick-or-treating hours will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
“I remind everyone to practice social distancing and put a protective mask under their costume mask and, as always, be careful crossing streets,” Pikolycky said.
The borough's Recreation Commission will sponsor a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 along the bike path between Washington and Adams avenues, according to a news release. It's open to all borough residents.
There will be a car decorating contest, and prizes will be awarded to the best decorated vehicle, officials said.
Candy should be commercially packaged and nonperishable, according to the release. Social distancing and masks will be required.
Residents may still provide Halloween treats at their homes during the set hours, but should do so safely with appropriate precautions, the mayor said.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.