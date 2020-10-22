 Skip to main content
Woodbine announces trick-or-treating hours
Woodbine announces trick-or-treating hours

TRUNK OR TREAT AC

Egg Harbor Township trick-or-treaters in 2017.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced Thursday that borough trick-or-treating hours will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

“I remind everyone to practice social distancing and put a protective mask under their costume mask and, as always, be careful crossing streets,” Pikolycky said.

The borough's Recreation Commission will sponsor a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 along the bike path between Washington and Adams avenues, according to a news release. It's open to all borough residents.

There will be a car decorating contest, and prizes will be awarded to the best decorated vehicle, officials said.

Candy should be commercially packaged and nonperishable, according to the release. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Residents may still provide Halloween treats at their homes during the set hours, but should do so safely with appropriate precautions, the mayor said.

