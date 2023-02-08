OCEAN CITY — Gillian’s Wonderland is contesting a $10,151 fine from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration in connection with the death of a worker at the site last May.

Robert Sanger of Pittsgrove, Salem County, suffered fatal injuries on May 2 in a fall from a lift while working on the Ferris wheel in preparation for the season.

The fall reportedly took place when the concrete beneath the lift collapsed.

Jay Gillian, listed as the principal of Gillian’s Wonderland Piers owner Gilamco, declined to comment on the matter Wednesday afternoon. Gillian is also the mayor of Ocean City.

Joanna Hawkins, with the office of public affairs at the U.S. Department of Labor, released the citations against Cargo Tech International, where Sanger worked, and against Gilamco on Wednesday after an emailed request.

Both citations were issued in November, Hawkins said. The case against Cargo Tech International was settled within two weeks, while the case against the owner of the pier is still in contests, she said.

Shane Smith, the president of Cargo Tech in Swedesboro, Gloucester County, was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

In an interview soon after the fatal accident, he described Sanger as his partner in the business, and provided the account of the concrete under the lift giving way, leading to the fall.

Sanger was 62.

Cargo tech paid a total of just over $8,700 in penalties for two citations, both listed as serious.

According to the citation, Sanger was not wearing a harness, described as a personal fall arrest system, when operating the self-propelled boom lift at the time of the accident. Another citation states that the company did not ensure the work surface could support the maximum intended load.

The citation against Gilamco states the boom lift Sanger was using partially fell through the surface on which it was operated at the amusement park at 600 Boardwalk.

“The employer did not ensure that each walking-working surface can support the maximum intended load for that surface,” reads the citation.

It says Gilamco is required to provide documentation showing the problem has been abated or face an additional $1,000 fine.

The park operated last summer, after the accident. The state Department of Community Affairs inspects all amusement rides in the state each year. In this case, the DCA also required a certificate from the local construction official showing repairs were completed to the damaged decking.

Gillian announced the fatal accident on the amusement park’s Facebook page the day it happened, in a signed post expressing sadness for what had happened and promising cooperation with the investigation.

The Gillian family has operated Boardwalk amusements in Ocean City since the 1920s. In 2021, the landmark amusement park faced a sheriff’s sale, with some $8 million in outstanding loans. That year, Gillian and Eustace Mita, the chief executive officer for Icona Resorts, announced a partnership in the park which kept Gillian’s Wonderland in operation and off the auction block.