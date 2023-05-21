DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — It was a ride for friendship, charity and empowerment.

The Evelyn Hill Cycling Club held its inaugural women’s charity ride Sunday. Ninety-nine women lined up at the field by the Evelyn Hill Cycling store in Rosenhayn on an idyllic spring morning to ride one of three courses. Proceeds from registration fees will go toward Salem County Women’s Services.

Evelyn Hill Cycling owner Barbara Kornbluh said she and the rest of the club planned the event together and selected the cause. She said she was proud to help lead the effort and to be riding as a group to help women in need.

“It’s really a cumulative effort of a bunch of wonderful women,” Kornbluh said. “We have 99 women here willing, able and ready to ride … all for the purpose of raising money for the women’s shelter. Women helping women.”

All the cyclists started and finished at the field by the club, having chosen courses of 20, 35 or 50 miles across Cumberland and Salem counties. A DJ played music as the women lined up, the soundtrack consisting of selections such as Cyndi Lauper’s cover of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls).” The Top Shelf Mobile Cuisine food truck catered the event, giving food to riders after they finished. A host of area residents and businesses sponsored the ride, and a state police escort set the women off on their ride.

‘A pretty ride’

Kim Miller, of Woodstown, Salem County, said she wanted to do a relaxed ride near her home. A longtime rider, Miller said she was riding the 35-mile course and was glad to support a good cause.

“This is a local ride for me. It’s good exercise,” Miller said. “And it wasn’t a 50 (mile ride) that I really had to train for or 100, so I thought I can get that in.”

Some bikers went out of their way to make it to the ride. Pat Horan drove about an hour and 15 minutes from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, to ride with her sister Mary White, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Looking around at the nearby grassy clearing, Horan said she travels through Cumberland County often and wanted to appreciate the camaraderie and rustic surroundings.

“I kind of know this area from going back and forth to the shore, and I know there’s a lot of farmland, so I thought it would be a pretty ride,” Horan said. “And we’ve done few organized rides and enjoyed them. It’s just nice to be with other people who are into the same thing, and they give you a chance to see a little different scenery than what I get to see on my rides at home.”

Michele Magyarits, of Sewell, Gloucester County, came as a member of the Evelyn Hill Cycling Club. Having previously ridden in co-ed groups, Magyarits said she was eager to find a club where she could ride with other women. She compared her experiences with male and female riders and said it was important for women to find a club just for them.

“I originally found these guys because I was looking for women to ride with,” Magyarits said. “When you ride with the guys, it’s always a competition, not all groups and not all levels, but for the most part, and it intimidates a lot of women. ... And it’s nice to get women out and riding.”

Patty Sullivan came from Tinton Falls, Monmouth County with her wife, Susan Hoffman, and said she found the atmosphere to be supportive. Hoffman said bike riding is a good outlet for women of all skill levels to meet new people and have fun.

“It’s a social thing, finding people to ride with. It’s good exercise, and we enjoy it,” Hoffman said. “If they’re interested, they should just come on down and don’t be afraid, don’t be intimidated, especially with this group.”

Club origins

Kornbluh, 73, said she founded Evelyn Hill Cycling, which is named after her granddaughter and related to her other company, Tandems East, seven years ago. The store sells women’s biking clothing and gear, something she said was useful in a sport where appeal is often narrowly targeted toward male riders. Two years later, she founded the cycling club, an all-female riding group, with the encouragement of friends and family.

Having been a cyclist herself for 51 years, Kornbluh said she wanted the club to create a welcoming atmosphere for riders of all skill levels. The group rides varying distances three days each week and holds “Easy Monday,” a slower ride in which the cyclists all keep a relaxed pace, keeping in time with the newest riders.

“It was one of those ‘best decisions you ever make in your life,’” Kornbluh said of her decision to open a shop and start its eonymous club. “If you’re unsure about it, just do it. ... Our lives would have never touched, or met, had we not done this, started the club.”

Kornbluh said Tandems East has hosted several charity rides and that this was the first with Evelyn Hill Cycling. Registration Sunday costed $60 per rider, and Kornbluh estimated that, after expenses, the ride would raise more than $3,000 for the Salem County Women’s Services. Riders also were asked to donate items at the start of the race that were to be given to the shelter.

‘Women together supporting women’

The show of charity was moving for Meghan Rush, who represented Salem County Women’s Services at the ride Sunday. Rush said that the services center, which operates an emergency shelter; provides counseling and legal services to men, women and children who have been affected by domestic violence or sexual abuse; and holds community education assemblies in places like local schools. Watching as the bikers took off on their charity ride, Rush said it was encouraging to see them come together to support these causes.

“It’s always nice when people in the community make it a priority to do something nice for the women at our shelter,” Rush said. “It’s nice to see women together supporting women.”

Deerfield Township officials also made a show of support for the ride. Mayor Abby Perlstein O’Brien spoke to the bikers before their ride, praising them for their service to the community. After the bikers had set off on their courses, Perlstein O’Brien said the township was fortunate to have Evelyn Hill Cycling as part of its community. She said Sunday’s ride mirrored the township’s commitment to community and wellness, noting its participation in the statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign.

“It’s really meaningful that this group chose to start their organization and start their ride today in our township because we value neighbors working together, people supporting each other,” Perlstein O’Brien said. “For Mrs. Kornbluh to orchestrate this level of community involvement is really just so beautiful. It’s everything that we want to see more of, not just in our township, but in our world.”

The choice of supporting the women’s service’s center with the race seemed only natural. Shari Bradford, a Millville resident and a cycling club member, said the club and the Salem County Women’s Services share a clear, common cause.

“Our club is based on helping to empower women, to allow women to find a place where they can achieve their goals and we all support one another, and the shelter falls into that.” Bradford said. “We believe in empowering women.”

Kornbluh encouraged those interested in biking to not be intimidated and to consider joining her and the other riders. Women interested in learning more about the Evelyn Hill Cycling Club can visit its page on Facebook or email evelynhillcycling@gmail.com.

“My motto is ‘no one rides alone,’” Kornbluh said.